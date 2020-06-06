The New York Post: Cuomo accelerates reopening plans as NY coronavirus deaths drop to record low

Coronavirus deaths have hit a record low in New York, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said Saturday the “really really good news” allowed him to take steps to further reopen the state, including signing an executive order allowing commercial buildings to take the temperature of anyone entering.
