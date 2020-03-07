The New York Post: Cuomo declares state of emergency in New York as state coronavirus cases soar to 76

New York state Governnor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday to deal with the worsening coronavirus crisis, as the number of cases jumped to 11 in the Big Apple — including one in Queens — and 76 across New York.
