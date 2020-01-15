Delta Flight 89 to Shanghai was trying to make it back to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff when it released the fuel “to reduce landing weight,” airline rep Adrian Gee said in a statement that made no mention of the 42 victims.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Persimmon revenue drops, but expects pretax profit in line with market view - January 15, 2020
- The New York Post: Delta airliner dumps fuel on school kids before emergency landing - January 15, 2020
- The ‘best job in America’ for 2020 pays $105,000 a year — and you’ve probably never even heard of it - January 14, 2020