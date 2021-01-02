As President Trump continued to condemn the US Senate elections in Georgia as corrupt, Democrats took an early lead in the two runoffs as early voting ended on Jan. 1, according to an analysis of returns from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
- The New York Post: Democrats take early lead as early voting ends in Georgia runoffs, Georgia paper says - January 2, 2021
- NewsWatch: Here’s why the Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate could turn into a ‘big deal’ for markets - January 2, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Covid-19 vaccine’s slow U.S. rollout could portend more problems - January 2, 2021