The New York Post: Disney opens pre-orders for first official Baby Yoda plush toy

Disney’s official plush version of Baby Yoda has arrived — kind of. The itty-bitty “Star Wars” icon is now available for pre-order for $24.99. But its estimated arrival is far, far away: March 1, 2020.
