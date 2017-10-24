The New York Post: DNC and Clinton campaign funded opposition research that became Trump-Russia ‘dossier’: Washington Post

A lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign retained the Washington research firm Fusion GPS, which then hired a former British intelligence officer to dig up dirt on Trump, according to the Washington Post.
