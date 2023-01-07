More than two dozen members of Congress beat the stock market despite Wall Street suffering its worst year since 2008, according to an analysis by a popular stock-trading news site.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Dozens in Congress beat stock market in 2022 despite downturn on Wall Street: analysis - January 7, 2023
- : 10 trends that will define the dining world in 2023 - January 7, 2023
- : What would you regret if your retirement lasted only one year? Don’t delay joy in retirement. - January 7, 2023