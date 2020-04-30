The New York Post: Dozens of bodies discovered in U-Haul trucks outside Brooklyn funeral home

Police found dozens of bodies being stored in unrefrigerated trucks outside a Brooklyn funeral home and lying on the facility’s floor Wednesday, law enforcement sources told The Post.
