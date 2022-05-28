The price of the popular crypto meme token dogecoin jumped Friday after Elon Musk indicated that his private space exploration firm SpaceX would begin accepting it as payment for merchandise.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Elon Musk says SpaceX accepting dogecoin ‘soon’, joining Tesla - May 28, 2022
- : Memorial Day weekend travel: gas prices drop slightly — to $4.59 a gallon — as 34.9 million cars hit the road - May 28, 2022
- The New York Post: Cook out cash out: Memorial Day BBQ cost surges over inflation - May 28, 2022