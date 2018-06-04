The New York Post: EPA chief Scott Pruitt had aide find him a mattress from Trump’s hotel

An aide to scandal-scarred EPA chief Scott Pruitt told House investigators that she ran personal tasks for the big-spending cabinet member — including trying to snare him a used mattress from President Trump’s DC hotel.
