New York state lawmakers are pushing to outlaw the practice of texting while crossing the street, citing safety concerns that in some cases have proved deadly.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Ever cross the street while texting on your phone? New York may make that illegal - May 16, 2019
- Luckin Coffee prices IPO at $17, increases number of shares it will sell: reports - May 16, 2019
- Buy This, Not That: 7 thoughtful and unique graduation gifts — all under $25 - May 16, 2019