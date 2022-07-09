Three former JPMorgan Chase employees faced a federal trial in Chicago on Friday on accusations they helped turn their trading desk into a criminal enterprise that faked precious metals futures orders to manipulate prices.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : It’s time to buy the selloff in energy stocks, starting with these 4 names - July 9, 2022
- The Tell: One of Wall Street’s biggest bulls lowers S&P 500 target — still sees 25% upside by year-end - July 9, 2022
- The New York Post: Ex-JPMorgan metals traders face trial on racketeering charges - July 9, 2022