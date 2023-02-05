A short-term staffer for George Santos claims he was sexually harassed by the disgraced Long Island representative, who allegedly touched his groin and invited him home, according to an ethics complaint the man says he filed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Public Storage makes $11 billion bid to buy smaller rival Life Storage - February 5, 2023
- The New York Post: Ex-staffer claims Rep. George Santos sexually harassed him - February 5, 2023
- Key Words: Grammys win gives Viola Davis EGOT status at last: ‘I just EGOT!’ - February 5, 2023