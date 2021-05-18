As the ink begins to dry on the mega merger between AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery, two big questions have surfaced: 1) Who will run their new powerhouse streaming service, and 2) How much will it cost to get rid of the current guy?
- The New York Post: Ex-TikTok CEO seen as contender to lead WarnerMedia-Discovery streaming spinoff - May 18, 2021
- : Energy infrastructure may be more vulnerable to cyberattacks in next decade, warns Wells Fargo’s John LaForge - May 18, 2021
- Cryptos: Why China’s digital yuan is ‘largest threat to the West’ in past 30 or 40 years, according to Kyle Bass - May 18, 2021