The first case of coronavirus in New York City was confirmed on Sunday to be a woman in her late 30s who recently traveled to Iran, a state official said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: This pile of rice could help explain the popularity of Bernie Sanders - March 1, 2020
- The New York Post: First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York City, Cuomo says - March 1, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Bare shelves at retailers amid crush of demand for sanitizer, cleaning supplies, dry goods - March 1, 2020