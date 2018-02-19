The New York Post: Florida school tragedy won’t halt Missouri youth baseball team’s AR-15 raffle

A Missouri youth baseball team is moving ahead with a raffle of an AR-15 rifle despite criticism it received after a similar gun was used to kill 17 people in a Florida high school.
