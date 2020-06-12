The Sunshine’s State department of health reported 1,698 new COVID-19 infections — almost 20 percent higher than the previous daily high of 1,419 cases recorded last Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Here’s how fashionable fans of Royal Ascot can participate with a selfie next week - June 12, 2020
- The New York Post: Florida sees biggest number of coronavirus cases in one day since outbreak began - June 12, 2020
- Europe Markets: European stocks struggle for traction after biggest rout since March - June 12, 2020