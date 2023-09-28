Delta Air Lines’ CEO admitted on Monday the airline “probably went too far” in clamping down on its SkyMiles reward program and access to its 50-plus Sky Clubs — and signaled the company plans to relax some restrictions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Following uproar, Delta CEO says airline went ‘too far’ with SkyMiles crackdown - September 28, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Amazon’s stock sports ‘compelling’ opportunity after pullback, says analyst - September 28, 2023
- : Veralto stock to join S&P 500, Kohl’s to join S&P SmallCap 600 - September 28, 2023