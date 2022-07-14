That figure marks a 1.7% month-over-month climb from the $4,975 average rent recorded in May.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Amazon Prime Day in one chart: Americans stocked up on electronics, household essentials amid inflation - July 14, 2022
- The New York Post: For the first time ever, Manhattan’s average rent surpasses $5,000 a month - July 14, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: California regulator looking into anonymous letter alleging Cruise’s robotaxi service wasn’t ready for launch - July 14, 2022