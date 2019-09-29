Washington lawyers Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing — prevented by conflicts of interest from joining President Trump’s outside legal team in the latter stages of the Robert Mueller investigation as planned — are also on the job, reports Fox News.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Robert De Niro startles CNN host Brian Stelter with not one but two F-word interjections - September 29, 2019
- Behold, the best (and worst) tippers in America - September 29, 2019
- The New York Post: Giuliani not the lone Trump lawyer digging for dirt on Bidens in Ukraine: report - September 29, 2019