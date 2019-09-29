The New York Post: Giuliani of two minds — simultaneously — on testifying before Schiff’s committee

During a whirlwind interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he wouldn’t cooperate with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Twenty-five seconds later, Giuliani changed his tune.
