Goldman Sachs’ plan to pay a $30 million one-time bonus to Chief Executive David Solomon and a $20 million bonus to Chief Operating Officer John Waldron is “excessive,” proxy adviser Glass Lewis argued Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Goldman Sachs’ $50 million bonus to CEO and COO called ‘excessive’ - April 9, 2022
- The New York Post: Amazon seeks election re-run, says New York union organizers gave out marijuana - April 9, 2022
- Retirement Weekly: Tax efficiency: Understanding the tools that help you keep more of what you’ve invested - April 9, 2022