Joe Garcia died in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers — including his wife of 24 years, Irma Garcia, her nephew said on Twitter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Baidu shares rise after better-than-expected results - May 27, 2022
- The New York Post: Grief-stricken husband of teacher killed in Texas school massacre dies of heart attack - May 27, 2022
- Need to Know: This eclipse-like event is why bitcoin could reach $100,000 by next year, says forecaster who has made prescient calls - May 27, 2022