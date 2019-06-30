Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Arthur Laffer, an economist who served as an adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, took some shots at the embattled Federal Reserve chairman as he also questioned the body’s autonomy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: ‘I don’t think there should be an independent Fed,’ says Trump ally Arthur Laffer - June 30, 2019
- The Margin: Canadian artist dumped after his ‘Pulitzer Prize-worthy’ cartoon of Trump golfing next to dead migrants goes viral - June 30, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Bargain hunters for stocks, gold and bonds face one simple fact: synchronized rally means nothing is cheap - June 30, 2019