Incendiary social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother were busted in Romania on Thursday related to sex-trafficking allegations, according to a report.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. tweaks EV tax-credit program in move to appease allies - December 29, 2022
- The Big Move: I’m over 65, disabled and am getting a $200,000 divorce settlement. Can I afford a house in Florida, or should I look at other states? - December 29, 2022
- The New York Post: Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Romania in human trafficking case - December 29, 2022