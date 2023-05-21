Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly splashed out a whopping $200 million for a Malibu oasis designed by the same architect who’s crafting Kanye West’s oceanfront home.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Jay-Z, Beyoncé buy most expensive home ever in California for $200 mln - May 20, 2023
- TaxWatch: Americans can now put a lot more in health savings accounts. Here’s how much they can invest. - May 20, 2023
- Distributed Ledger: Why brands keep launching NFTs, even though the hype has died down and trading volume is low - May 20, 2023