The New York Post: Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in New York jail, political leaders demand answers

Financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died overnight in an apparent suicide, law enforcement said Saturday. The FBI is investigating as political leaders demand answers. .
The New York Post: Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in New Yorkjail, political leaders demand answers - August 10, 2019
