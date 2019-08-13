The New York Post: Jeffrey Epstein reportedly hanged himself with bedsheet

Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his Lower Manhattan jail cell with a bedsheet wrapped around his neck and secured to the top of a bunk bed, The Post has learned.
