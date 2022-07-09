Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is defending his comments from last month in which he claimed that millions of Americans may need to lose their jobs in order for inflation to come under control.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : One-third of Americans say they can’t afford therapy as U.S. copes with ongoing mental health crisis - July 9, 2022
- The New York Post: Larry Summers doubles down, says steep joblessness needed to beat inflation - July 9, 2022
- Retirement Weekly: Food poisoning is more of a danger as we age — how to stay safe - July 9, 2022