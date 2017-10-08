Las Vegas police officers described in harrowing detail Sunday the tense 12 minutes they spent trying to breach mass murderer Stephen Paddock’s sniper lair — and the paranoia that gripped them once they were inside.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump could split health-insurance market with upcoming executive order - October 8, 2017
- The New York Post: Las Vegas police officers describe harrowing entry into mass killer’s room - October 8, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: New Trump immigration plan calls for full wall funding, detaining asylum-seekers - October 8, 2017