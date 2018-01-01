The New York Post: Los Angeles man arrested in ‘swatting’ death of Wichita, Kan., man said to have a history of such pranks

A Los Angeles man under arrest for allegedly phoning in a fake hostage situation — leading to an innocent Kansas dad’s shooting death by cops — is a serial perpetrator of such pranks with a record of phony police calls, according to reports Saturday.
