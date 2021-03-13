Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama got a surprise ally in US Sen. Marco Rubio, with the conservative lawmaker revealing on Friday that he supports their efforts to unionize.
- Where Should I Retire?: I want to retire in a college town with warm weather and lower taxes — where should I go? - March 13, 2021
- The New York Post: Marco Rubio backs Amazon union push, cites company’s ‘culture wars’ - March 13, 2021
- Where Should I Retire?: ‘I love guns, liberty and independence — and despise high taxes. Where should I retire?’ - March 13, 2021