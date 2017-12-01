Matt Lauer will not get his $30 million payout from NBC News, network bosses have ruled, even though his lawyers argue he still has over a year left on his contract.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Matt Lauer will not receive $30 million settlement from NBC News, sources say - December 1, 2017
- NewsWatch: Here’s why the stock-market rally is unlikely to be derailed by Michael Flynn - December 1, 2017
- PayPal-owned TIO’sdata breach affects 1.6 million customers - December 1, 2017