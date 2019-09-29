Among those polled, 43% said Trump’s outreach to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter was “very serious,” while 21% said it was “somewhat serious,” according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Pence counseled against release of transcript of Trump call with Ukraine’s Zelensky - September 29, 2019
- The New York Post: More than 60% of Americans believe Trump conduct with Ukraine is a serious matter: ABC News/Ipsos poll - September 29, 2019
- The New York Post: Trump allies hope to see Mitch McConnell play ‘Grim Reaper’ role on impeachment - September 29, 2019