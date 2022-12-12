The infectious-disease expert, elevated to chief presidential medical adviser by Biden in 2021, has said he will be stepping down from both his position in the Biden administration and as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold softens as investors brace for inflation report and more central-bank rate hikes - December 12, 2022
- Grill maker Weber to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners - December 12, 2022
- Box, Monday stocks rise after JPMorgan upgrades - December 12, 2022