CEO confidence has plunged to its lowest levels since the Great Recession of 2007-2009 as central banks scramble to tame decades-high inflation, according to the results of a key survey.
Read Full Story
- : New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt delays personal income tax cut - October 15, 2022
- MarketWatch Options Trader: The stock market is ‘oversold,’ but it pays to stay bearish - October 15, 2022
- The New York Post: Nearly every U.S. CEO bracing for recession over next 12 to 18 months: survey - October 15, 2022
Discussion about this post