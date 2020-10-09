The New York Post: News site Deadline mistakenly publishes story saying Mike Pence has COVID-19

Online news site Deadline mistakenly published a draft story that erroneously reported Vice President Mike Pence had tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday night.
