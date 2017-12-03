The New York Post: NRA member offered Trump campaign a ‘Kremlin connection’: report

A member of the National Rifle Association with Kremlin connections contacted the Trump campaign last year about setting up a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the then-Republican candidate, a report on Sunday said.
