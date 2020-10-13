The New York Post: Pelosi to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: ‘You really don’t know what you’re talking about’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparred with CNN host Wolf Blitzer Tuesday evening, calling him a “Republican apologist” during a heated exchange over the holdup of coronavirus stimulus.
