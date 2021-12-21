The New York Post: President Biden initially tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact with ill staffer

The president was in close proximity to the “mid-level staff member” for about 30 minutes on Friday during an Air Force One flight from South Carolina to Pennsylvania, officials said.
