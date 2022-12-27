Long Island Rep.-elect Santos came clean to the New York Post on Monday, admitting that he lied on the campaign trail about his education and work experience — but insisting that the controversy won’t deter him from serving out his two-year term in Congress.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Stocks open mostly lower to kick off last week of 2022 - December 27, 2022
- Tax Guy: Dear Tax Guy: I bought a portable oxygen concentrator for a friend with terminal cancer. Could it be a charitable donation? - December 27, 2022
- Case-Shiller index shows U.S. home prices declining for fourth straight month - December 27, 2022