The New York Post: Republican senator says ‘I will step in’ if Biden doesn’t get intel briefings by Friday

Republican Sen. James Lankford said in a radio interview Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden should be receiving intelligence briefings that President Donald Trump has denied giving to him as he challenges the 2020 election results.
