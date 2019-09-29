Academy Award–winning actor allows that it’s possible Trump is mainly playing a part, and adds that the Fox News pundits who back the president could be acting, as well.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Robert De Niro startles CNN host Brian Stelter with not one but two F-word interjections - September 29, 2019
- Behold, the best (and worst) tippers in America - September 29, 2019
- The New York Post: Giuliani not the lone Trump lawyer digging for dirt on Bidens in Ukraine: report - September 29, 2019