The New York Post: Rock ’n’ roll legend Little Richard dead at 87

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard died Saturday morning in his Nashville home at the age of 87, the artist’s son Danny Penniman confirmed to Rolling Stone magazine.
