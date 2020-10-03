Sen. Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed Saturday. Johnson is the third Senate Republican to come down with the virus in recent days.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19 - October 3, 2020
- The New York Post: Ron Johnson of swing state Wisconsin becomes third Senate Republican to test positive for COVID-19 - October 3, 2020
- Outside the Box: If you’re turning 60 this year, the COVID-19 pandemic could cost you $1,428 every year during your retirement - October 3, 2020