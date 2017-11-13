The New York Post: Roy Moore needs to drop out of Senate race, Mitch McConnell says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling on Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore to “step aside” in the wake of explosive sexual misconduct allegations, including a claim that he fondled a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.
