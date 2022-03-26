Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : How to future-proof your stock investments and outperform the market at the same time - March 26, 2022
- Retirement Weekly: I want to leave a Roth IRA to my sister with special needs — what’s the best way to do that? - March 26, 2022
- The New York Post: Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say - March 26, 2022