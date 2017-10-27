The New York Post: Russian lawyer Veselnitskaya was in contact with Kremlin before Trump Tower meeting in 2016: report

The Russian lawyer who set up a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower to dish dirt on Hillary Clinton discussed her talking points with one of the Kremlin’s most powerful officials before the sitdown, a new report said Friday.
