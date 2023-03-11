The failure of Silicon Valley Bank could spark a run on other regional and mid-sized banks across the country, as wealthy individuals rush to pull their money out of accounts too large for FDIC coverage and flee to larger, more stable institutions amid fears the risk could be systemic.
