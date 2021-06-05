The New York Post: Square eyeing creation of bitcoin hardware wallet, Jack Dorsey tweets

Payments firm Square is considering creating a non-custodial hardware wallet for bitcoin, the company’s chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, said Friday.
